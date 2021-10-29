A 52-year-old woman was found beside a Vespa scooter on the westbound A259 approaching The Body Shop roundabout, shoftly after 7pm yesterday (Thursday, October 28), police said.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “She has been taken to hospital with head injuries. A section of the road has been closed in both directions while emergency services respond to the scene.

“Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with any relevant dash cam footage, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Marshal.

