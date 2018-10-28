Woman taken to hospital after falling off yacht in Shoreham

A woman was taken to hospital for checks after falling off a yacht in Shoreham.

Lifeboat crews responded to the incident earlier today. They originally received a report of a man in the water. Read our original story here.

A spokesman for Shoreham Lifeboat Station said: “Our inshore lifeboat recovered a woman who had gone overboard into the water from a yacht off Shoreham.

“She was brought back to the lifeboat station and taken to hospital for checks.

“The all weather lifeboat has towed the yacht which has no power to the yacht club.”

READ MORE: Study reveals which professions are struggling to get up for work

Lifeboat crews responding to the incident in Shoreham today (October 28)

Heavy traffic on M23 near Gatwick due to broken down car

Top tips for Sussex residents on staying energised this winter