A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Goring this afternoon (March 6).

Emergency services attended the collision which took place along the A259 Goring Road at the junction with Aldsworth Avenue.

Adur and Worthing Police said a woman was injured and had been taken to hospital for checks.

Police added her dog Hamilton was being looked after by officers and was taken somewhere safe.

The crash has now been cleared although delays are still being reported in the area.