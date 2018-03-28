Woman trapped in car after collision in Durrington

The fire service is working to rescue a woman trapped in a car after a two vehicle collision in Durrington, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the collision in the Boulevard near to The Strand Pet Supplies at around midday, a spokesman confirmed.

The fire service has sent two crews to the scene and is currently working to extricate a woman trapped in one of the vehicles, a spokesman said.

Hydraulic rescue equipment is in use.

The ambulance and police are also at the scene.

More to follow.