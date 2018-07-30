Women of World War One celebrated by Worthing students after battlefields trip

Two year-nine students from Davison CE High School for Girls had the opportunity to go on a battlefield tour to mark the centenary of the First World War.

Ann Warwick, learning resource centre manager at the Worthing school, accompanied the girls on the trip organised by the Institute of Education, taking the ferry to France and travelling to Ypres in Belgium.

Together with 13 other schools, they visited cemeteries and commemorative sites in the Ypres Salient as well as on the Somme, and received extensive information about the battles of the First World War.

A present-day soldier met with the students and helped them to compare and contrast modern equipment with World War One items, with the students discussing various arguments surrounding the war in groups.

The girls have honoured the women of the First World War, tying in with the centenary of votes for some women, with a commemorative plaque and a bed of poppies grown in the school garden.

Part of the Legacy 110 project to deepen understanding of the First World War, the plaque will be displayed in the school’s history department.

Legacy 110 is a project where students who visit the battlefields are encouraged to impact 110 people in the community to spread awareness of war issues.

The aim is that the total number of people reached by 2019 will equal 888,246, which is equivalent to the number of British and Commonwealth soldiers who fell during the First World War.

