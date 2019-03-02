Work experience for Durrington High School students gives insight into future careers

Durrington students were welcomed into the world of work as they spent a week trying out future career ideas.

The highest number of year-ten students for a number of years took part, with 279 young people from Durrington High School spending a week doing work experience.

Mary Mothersole and Finlay Albon at the Sealife Centre on work experience

Many of the students were placed in Worthing but some students travelled as far as Haywards Heath, Kent, Suffolk and London.

All students were encouraged to find a placement in a work sector of interest to them, which led to them working across a wide range of environments, including retail, construction, law, education, architecture, leisure, healthcare and civil service.

Cameron Rix, who worked at IQM Software, said: “I think the experience was useful because it has provided me with knowledge on the world of work and what it is like to work alongside other people.”

Staff said the students were a credit to the school and many had gained new skills as well as valuable insights into their chosen field, with the experience playing an important role in helping them establish which elements of work they might enjoy to help them shape their future paths.

Max Rusbridge on work experience at Theatre Royal Brighton

It also helped students get an insight into areas they may not have thought about before, as Max Rusbridge realised when working as part of the team at Theatre Royal Brighton.

Max said: “I have learned so much about what goes on behind the scenes in a theatre and how much maintenance is required.”

As well as career based advantages, work experience also helps students develop confidence and skills in team work and self-motivation.

Amelia Foschini-Shaw, who worked at Early Explorers Nursery, said it made her more confident and independent, while Hattie Moulding who completed her work experience at The Gymnastics Company said it gave her experience of talking to people she did not know.

Sammy Day at Starbucks

Staff have said they are delighted with the feedback received from employers, such as a colleague at HMRC who said: “I would like to say that your students have been a credit to your school and I am confident all three will do extremely well in their career choices.”

A student who worked at Avon Manor Nursing Home for the week was also described as a real ray of sunshine and an asset to the team.

Rose Green, careers leader, said: “The students that have been out this week were absolutely brilliant. They have helped out in many different areas and done so sensibly and conscientiously.

“They have smiled throughout the five days- hopefully a sign that they have enjoyed themselves - and behaved impeccably.”

