Work experience week at the port

A high school student spent four days last week doing work experience at Shoreham Port.

Chloe Nisbet, from Davidson CE High School in Worthing, learned about how marketing and communication plays a large role in supporting all areas of the business.

Chloe said: “I have really enjoyed working with the people in the marketing office and have learnt a lot about how to use social media within the organisation. I will definitely be using these skills in future.”

Katie MacAllister, Shoreham Port marketing and communications manager, said that Chloe learned about many subjects such as women in the maritime industry and how to use Google Analytics for business.

Chloe spent time observing the different areas of the business to see how each department is run.

The company then set the student a project designing an appealing social media poster for use on the port’s internal notice boards to demonstrate her learning from the week.

Georgia Ellis, marketing and communications executive at the port said: “It has been brilliant to have Chloe with us this week and we are pleased she has found her time here so interesting and enjoyable.

“Chloe has a real interest in marketing and has been enthusiastic and eager to learn which is fantastic.”