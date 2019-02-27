Work on widening A259 in Angmering and Littlehampton has begun as part of £14.8m project

Work on the widening of stretches of the A259 in Angmering and Littlehampton has begun.

Clearance of vegetation and trees along the Angmering road, between the Haskins garden centre roundabout and Station Road, was postponed due to severe weather last month.

Works ahead of the widening of stretches of the A259 have begun

But today, drivers could see diggers and other equipment clearing the space in the first phase of the £14.8million project.

The next stretch of vegetation to be cleared will be in Littlehampton, between the Body Shop roundabout and Highdown Drive. This will be announced at a later date.

Phase two of the project will be the widening of the two stretches of road, turning roughly 2km of the single carriageway road into a dual carriageway.

This is expected to start later in the year.

Works ahead of the widening of stretches of the A259 have begun

Works ahead of the widening of stretches of the A259 have begun