Work progresses on £9.5m office block in Shoreham

Contractors are making progress on a £9.5million new office block on the site of the former Adur Civic Centre car park in Shoreham’s Ham Road.

A steel frame has now been installed at the site by Wilmott Dixon after weeks of preparatory work.

An artist's impression of the new offices

The block is expected to be completed by early 2019.

When finished, Adur District Council will lease the four-storey block to communications company Focus Group, who will relocate from their current base in Southwick.

Council leader Neil Parkin has said keeping the growing national company in Adur would be ‘a big boost to our local economy’.

Residents can keep up with the construction of the block by viewing a time lapse camera which has been installed at the site.

