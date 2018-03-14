Work to fix misconnected Worthing pipes ‘will help improve beaches’

Work is underway to fix misconnected pipes in Worthing as part of an investment to create a cleaner coastline, a Southern Water spokesman has announced.

These misconnections mean that wastewater from toilets, kitchens and bathrooms flows out to sea before being treated, affecting the quality of bathing water at local beaches, according to the spokesman.

They were identified following months of extensive surveys to pinpoint wastewater pipes which are incorrectly plumbed into surface water drains, the spokesman said.

With initial surveys now complete, Southern Water will be working with local authorities and property owners to put the pipes right and better protect the environment, the spokesman said.

Chris O’Grady, Southern Water programme manager, said: “We’re committed to creating a cleaner and healthier coastline for us all to enjoy, and tackling misconnections is a major step towards achieving that.

“Identifying misconnected pipes was a huge undertaking, but helps us get to the root cause of one of the sources of pollution in our seas.

“We’ll now be focussing our efforts on working with property owners and local authorities to get these fixed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The work is part of a £31.5 million Bathing Water Enhancement Programme, which aims to bring bathing water quality up to the ‘excellent’ standard by 2020 in seven coastal areas of Sussex, Kent and the Isle of Wight.