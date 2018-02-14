Work to transform Shoreham Beach path is underway

Work to transform the gateway to Shoreham Beach is well underway.

The beach path at the southern end of Ferry Road is being transformed into a more attractive and accessible entrance to the beach reserve.

Shingle and native plants will be put in and timber sleepers will be used to widen parts of the path, while cycle racks and new bins will also be installed, according to Adur District Council.

The work is expected to be completed in two weeks time, a spokesman said.

Rampion Offshore Windfarm has contributed £20,500 in funding towards the work, which will cost a total of £27,000.

The rest of the sum will be paid by Adur District Council.

The path at the end of Ferry Road is being made over. Photo: Adur District Council

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “I’m delighted that this work is going ahead as it will make a big difference to the gateway to Shoreham Beach, bringing more people to the area which will boost local businesses.

“I must say a big thank you to Rampion, who have worked closely with us in funding and drawing up these proposals.”

READ MORE: Entrance to Shoreham beach to be transformed in time for summer