Worthing and Littlehampton Lions clubs launch a card that could save your life

We are used to having notes in our purses and wallets – but the Worthing Lions and Littlehampton District Lions Club are promoting a scheme which could save lives.

The scheme involves people filling in a card with their essential medical details, such as ilnesses, allergies, medication and identification, and putting it in their purse or wallet so the emergency services can find it if they have an accident.

Littlehampton District Lions Club and Worthing Lions are jointly promoting'a 'message in your wallet' scheme where people complete a card'which is kept inside their wallet or purse so the emergency services know any vital health details

This follows the national Lions Club scheme called ‘message in a bottle’, where people kept a similar card in the refrigerator for accidents at home – with five million ‘message in a bottle’ containers being handed out to the public.

John Taylor from the Littlehampton District Lions Club said: “This scheme is suitable for members of the public of any age. It’s a simple idea but could save a life and what’s more, they are available free of charge.”

For more information about getting one of these cards, contact Worthing Lions on Facebook, or Littlehampton District Lions Club on 08458 332748 or by emailing leslie.fuller@virgin.net.