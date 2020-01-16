Worthing armed police incident: Here is what we know so far

Emergency services have been involved in a huge on-going incident in Worthing this morning (January 16).

This story will be updated throughout the day as the incident progresses.

Sussex Police, including armed officers, were called to Broadwater Street West at around 8.35am and, as of around 11.50am it was still ongoing. Concrete information has been scarce, but here is what we know so far.

The police said officers were responding to a man following 'concerns for his welfare', in a property among a parade of shops in Broadwater Street West.

In a tweet at 10.36am, Adur and Worthing Police confirmed it was 'not a firearms incident'.

Plain clothes officers with automatic weapons were at the scene, as well as uniformed officers and members of the dog unit.

Emergency services on the scene

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance - a spokesman said crews were called at 8.28am this morning - and South East Coast Ambulance Service was also on the scene. Read more here: Armed police surround Worthing property in large emergency incident

These pictures show the scale of the emergency response, which involved marked and unmarked police cars. The road was closed in both directions.

Shortly before 11am, Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Road, said it had been on 'partial lockdown' for around 30 minutes, but that all of its pupils were safe and indoors. Unconfirmed reports on the Herald's Facebook page said several schools and colleges in the surrounding area had been placed on lockdown, but the schools were unavailable to confirm or deny.

The school was taken off partial lockdown at around midday, after a spokesman said police advised it was safe to resume their day.

Local businessman Ian Hart could see the incident from his premises on the road and was full of praise for the emergency response.

