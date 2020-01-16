Worthing armed stand-off: Pictures show police with riot gear and automatic weapons surrounding building

Sussex Police said officers were called to Broadwater Street West at 8.35am amid concerns for the welfare of a man inside a property. These pictures show officers with riot shields and automatic weapons moving around the back of the building. The incident is ongoing, but updates will come when more information becomes available.

