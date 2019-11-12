Worthing artist selected for Round the World plastic pollution research project

A Worthing artist and scientist with a mission to reduce marine plastic pollution has been selected for a second Round the World research project.

Candy Medusa, marine biologist and ocean advocate, was selected from thousands of applicants to sail to the Galapagos Islands with the eXXpedition Round the World project in January 2020.

Candy Medusa, right, is raising awareness of plastic pollution

As resident artist, she will raise awareness through exhibitions of her artwork made from upcycled plastic pollution.

Three years ago, Candy sailed the Caribbean Sea with eXXpedition, sampling for marine plastics, as part of an all-female crew conducting research into plastic pollution.

She said by meeting with schools, community groups and government officials, they were able to raise awareness and prompt changes in policy.

Candy said: “Following eXXpedition’s time in the Caribbean, single-use plastics are now banned in Jamaica, Dominica, Turks and Caicos, Haiti, St Vincent, Grenada, the Bahamas, with Trinidad and Tobago and Belize expected to follow suit, banning manufacture, import and distribution of plastic bags, straws, Styrofoam cups and food containers.”

Ever since the trip, Candy has been bringing what she learned to a UK and global audience, through art.

Candy, who lives in Southwick, exhibits at the Montague Gallery in Liverpool Road, Worthing.

She said: “I’ve also spent the past three years bringing what I learned about plastics in the Caribbean to a UK and global audience, through art.

“I clean beaches, and upcycle plastics I find into art, and then exhibit that art to raise awareness and show people simple ways to reduce their plastic footprint and how they can make easy changes that can have a big impact for the planet.

““I’ve had such a fantastic response to my work since I first sailed with eXXpedition, I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve had, and all the wonderful feedback I’ve received from individuals and businesses who have made changes after hearing my message.”

Candy hopes that by sailing with eXXpedition again, she will meet a new group of incredible women who will work together on cutting-edge scientific research and solutions-based thinking.

She is fundraising via Kickstarter, offering upcycled rewards for donations, and through her upcycled art at Montague Gallery in Worthing.