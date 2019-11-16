Worthing beach emergency incident in pictures

Sussex Police cordoned off the beach between New Parade East and The Crab Shack, late this morning. Shortly before 1pm, a spokesman confirmed it was soon to be joined by a bomb disposal team. Splashpoint Leisure Centre closed one of its pools due to the incident because of the 'risk of the glass windows facing the seafront', according to a visitor. Providing an update on the incident at 2pm, the police spokesman said the object, which remained unidentified but was not believed to be a bomb, was removed from the beach by the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

