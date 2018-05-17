Worthing Beach gets top national award

Worthing Beach has been recognised as one of the best in the country after winning the coveted Seaside Award for the second year running.

Overseen by Keep Britain Tidy, the honour recognises and rewards beaches that achieve the highest standards of beach management and, in the case of bathing beaches, meet the required standards for water quality.

Worthing Beach, a seven mile stretch of shingle, soft sand and rock pools, was one of those to be awarded, meaning it joins the ranks of the best in England.

The announcement will be officially made today at a special ceremony at Cromer Pier in Norfolk.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Deputy Leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “The seafront really is the lifeblood of the any coastal town and it is no different in Worthing.

“From a wide expansive prom to a host of independent traders to world-class water sports, our seafront is a tremendous asset to all ages which is why I’m delighted we have won this award again.

“With the weather warming up, it is a real stamp of approval that Worthing and it’s seafront is ready for summer.”

Keep Britain Tidy is presenting 190 awards to England’s very best beaches, including 65 international Blue Flags and 125 Seaside Awards - ranging from popular holiday spots to quiet, more hidden-away spots.

What unites them all is knowing that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, said: “The success of the beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying a Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”