Worthing Beach wins prestigious award for third year running

Worthing Beach has been recognised as one of the best in the country after winning the coveted Seaside Award for the third year running.

Overseen by Keep Britain Tidy, the honour identifies and rewards beaches achieving the highest standards of beach management and water quality.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins and senior foreshore inspector Graham Cherrett SUS-190515-153235001

Worthing Beach, a seven mile stretch of shingle, soft sand and rock pools, was one of those selected, joining the best beaches in England.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The seafront is the lifeblood of any coastal town.

“Worthing beach hosts a wide spacious prom, independent traders, world-class water sports, and soon we’ll be home to the largest observation wheel on the south coast.

“This area of Worthing is a community resource for all ages, which is why I’m delighted we have won this award again.

“It is a real stamp of approval showing Worthing and its seafront is ready for summer.”

The accolade comes as work continues on the SustainableAW programme, which strives to tackle some of the largest environmental challenges of our time.

SustainableAW operates with the local community and other partners to focus on six key areas – transport, energy, waste, water, carbon emissions from gas, electricity and oil use and bio-diversity.

This year environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy is presenting 208 awards to England’s very best beaches, including 71 international Blue Flags and 137 Seaside Awards, with 52 beaches achieving both awards.

All the beaches are united in cleanliness, safety and meeting the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “The success of the 156 beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is a testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”