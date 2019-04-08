Worthing boy beaten up by older boys in park and taken to hospital

A boy from Worthing was taken to hospital after being beaten up by a group of older boys in a park.

According to Sussex Police, at 6.15pm on Saturday an 11-year-old boy was thrown to the ground before being punched and kicked by a group of older boys he had earlier been playing football with at Tarring Recreation Ground in Worthing.

Tarring Park. Picture: Google Maps

The fight ended when an adult stepped in to save him - but as a result of the attack, the victim was sent to Worthing Hospital to be treated for his bruises.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 927 of 06/04."