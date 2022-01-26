Worthing building labourer jailed for armed robbery

Police say shortly after midnight on December 14, staff had just locked up at the Tesco petrol station in New Road, Durrington, and had set the alarm as normal.

After they got into their vehicle they were approached by an unknown man who smashed the driver’s window with a hammer, police confirmed.

According to police he pointed a gun in the face of the driver, demanded their personal belongings and told them to get out of the car. He then ordered them back to the petrol station to deactivate the alarm, where he loaded a quantity of cash and cigarettes into two bags before leaving the premises.

Darren Burdfield. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220126-174210001

However, the cash he stole had a tracker, which led police to a house in nearby Daisy Road.

Following a search of the property, officers discovered the bags containing cash and cigarettes, clothing matching the description of clothing worn by the suspect during the offence, and a gas powered air pistol which was concealed in a hole in the wall within the eaves of the house. A black balaclava was also seized from a vehicle parked outside.

Darren Burdfield, a 39-year-old building labourer of Barnet Way in Worthing, was arrested at the address and charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 14 he was committed to five years’ imprisonment.

Chief inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham, said, “This robbery occurred at a store in the centre of a densely populated residential area, and we understand the fear and concern this can cause the surrounding community.

“Thankfully, we were able to swiftly locate and arrest the defendant, and secure the evidence required for a timely prosecution.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the two victims in this case. Though they were not seriously hurt, they have been understandably shaken by this incident.