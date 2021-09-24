The incident, which led to significant flooding, happened close to the entrance of Morrisons on Thursday afternoon (September 23). Southern Water staff were pictured at the scene while police were on hand to redirect traffic.

Some residents reported having no water and some businesses had to close temporarily, including Brooksteed Alehouse in South Farm Road, which announced the temporary closure on Facebook.

Southern said, at 7pm, that the main had been isolated and customers in the area were experiencing low pressure or no water. It added that its priority was to restore supplies ‘as soon as we can’.

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused by this emergency,” a spokesperson said.

“We have a team on site making a repair and we have other teams working hard to restore supply as quickly as possible. We are bringing water tankers into the area to help make that happen faster.”

Staff also delivered bottled water to customers on the ‘Priority Services Register’.

At 11pm, Southern said a six-metre length of pipe was being replaced, adding: “When the fix is complete we will start recharging the our network.”

Water main burst in Newland Road, Worthing

In the latest update, just after 1pm, Southern Water said teams were close to completing the repair and were currently bolting in a new section of nine-inch water main.

A spokesperson added: “There is good progress on our repairs to the major burst in Worthing tonight.

“Once the repair is finished we will carefully recharge the main and supplies will then gradually start to return.

“We are continuing to deliver bottled water to customers on our priority services register. We thank our customers for their patience during this disruption.”

Throughout the incident, Southern Water said it was experiencing a ‘problem with our website’.

“Please check our social media pages for updates,” the spokesperson said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience customers have experienced this evening.”