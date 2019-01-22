Worthing business announces sudden ‘closure’ of village branch

A long-standing Worthing-based business has announced the closure of one of its village stores.

Residents in Storrington were left in a state of shock after waking up to find Bunce’s Home Hardware had shut up shop.

A sign went up outside the store today

A sign went up outside the store in West Street stating ‘the branch has now closed’ with the customers being advised to travel to Steyning to find their next nearest store.

The sign read: “This branch is now closed. Your nearest Bunce’s branch is 54 High Street Steyning. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

On social media many residents expressed their shock and disappointment over the loss of the retailer.

Bunce’s owns several stores across Sussex including shops in Littlehampton, Lewes and Horsham.

The sign reads: 'This branch is now closed'

The retailer has been approached for comment.