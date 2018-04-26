Worthing business honoured by Queen for fourth time

A Worthing manufacturing company has been praised after securing its fourth business award from the Queen.

Electronic Temperature Instruments Limited (ETI) has been granted another Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the innovation category, an accolade which recognises and rewards outstanding achievement by UK companies.

ETI is the UK’s largest digital thermometer manufacturer and exporter of electronic thermometers and temperature probes.

Reacting to the news, managing director Peter Webb said: “I feel immensely proud and honoured to have received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for a fourth time.

“We have always prioritised investment in research, development and innovation and the Queen’s Award for Innovation recognises our continued commitment to providing our customers with

pioneering temperature measuring solutions using the latest technology.”

ETI, based in Easting Close, East Worthing, was praised at a meeting of Worthing Borough Council on Tuesday.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This is the fourth award Peter and his company have achieved since 2012 and I am sure they will go on and do more in the town. They add great value to the economy in the town but not only that Peter steps out and works very tirelessly with the Adur and Worthing Business Partnership and also as a STEM (science, technology, English and maths) ambassador within our secondary schools.”

Mr Webb, who was made an MBE in 2015 for his services to business and the community, praised the company’s 175 staff across its three Worthing factories.

He said: “I am lucky to have such a dedicated and supportive workforce, who without their hard work and commitment this honour would not have been possible. By keeping our manufacturing and research and development in the UK we have been able to support our local economy whilst successfully continuing to grow the business.”

The Queen’s Award is often referred to as the ‘most prestigious’ award a business can gain.