Worthing cadet recognised by Royal British Legion for poppy appeal efforts

A young cadet has been recognised for going above and beyond in her fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion for the fifth year.

Lauren Faithfull, 14, from No9 Worthing Detachment of the Sussex Army Cadet Force, managed to raise £1,022.85 by selling hand-crocheted poppy brooches, hairclips and keyrings to the public, family and friends.

Cadet Lauren Faithfull raised �1,022.85 for the Royal British Legion

A certificate of appreciation was issued to Lauren by the Royal British Legion Lancing and Sompting Branch after she more than doubled her totals from the past four years.

Staff Sergeant Instructor Daisy-May Hurrell said: “Cadet Faithfull’s achievement is one that other cadets should aspire to and shows the true value of how one individual’s selfless commitment can make such a difference to such a worthy cause.”

Each year, Lauren has started crocheting during the summer holidays and this year she managed to make 300 poppies in preparation, each taking approximately six minutes.

However, demand was so high that while poppy selling in Chichester city centre, Lauren ran out of poppies and decided to make more to order while taking time out from playing with the Sussex ACF Corps of Drums.

Lauren Faithfull's certificate of appreciation PkbjBxC0fmT8FEI0mknv

Lauren’s fundraising work for the Royal British Legion is contributing towards completing the skill element of her bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

