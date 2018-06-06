Worthing Caribbean eatery to close – but it’s not the end

A Worthing Caribbean eatery is set to close its doors – but the popular restaurant has assured customers it is not the end of the road.

From Sunday, DD’s Jerk ‘n’ Ting, in High Street, will be closing its restaurant and taking a summer break.

The owners aim to return in September with the first of several planned pop-up restaurant nights in collaboration with other businesses across Worthing.

They are also planning a delivery service, cookery lessons and outdoor events.

In a post on their Facebook page, DD’s said: “We are incredibly proud of our achievements being Worthing’s first successful Caribbean restaurant and making it to the number one best eatery in Worthing and the top Caribbean restaurant in the county.

“A huge thank you to all our Jerk n Tingers who have made this possible and supported us along the way.

“DD’s Jerk n Ting is evolving not disappearing.”

The owners have insisted the move is not down to ‘greedy landlords’, but increases in overheads such as gas, electricity and food imports. The move will allow more flexibility and keep their prices down.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke, said: “It’s the nature of businesses to change and grow and it’s a positive thing that they are not staying empty, with Worthing seeing new businesses open all the time.”

DD’s will be replaced by vegan restaurant the Cactus Kitchen Gals.

The growing vegan food trend will see another vegan eatery, The Artisan Pantry and Sandwich Bar, open in Field Row on Saturday, which follows the recent opening of Finch’s Bar and Eatery on Warwick Street.

In another change for the high street, Picasso tapas restaurant, in Ann Street, has changed management and was set to reopen as PicassoDos today (Wednesday, June 6) with a new menu and live music.