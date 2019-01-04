Worthing Cats Protection launches £5 neutering campaign

Worthing Cats Protection has launched a neutering campaign, offering cat owners in the area a special £5 deal.

The campaign went live on Tuesday and covers cats and kittens in the BN11, BN12, BN13 and BN14 postcode areas to be snipped or spayed.

Cats Protection believes neutering is an essential part of responsible cat ownership

Guy Chadwick, branch treasurer, said: "Our £5 neutering campaign is to help owners with cats in the Worthing area and will be available throughout 2019."

The charity believes neutering is an essential part of responsible cat ownership and helps neuter around 152,000 cats and kittens each year.

It recommends cats and kittens are neutered from around four months of age and said it offered solid benefits to both male and female cats, including:

- Neutered females cannot become pregnant, adding to the number of unwanted kittens. Left un-neutered, a female cat can have up to 18 kittens a year.

- Neutered males are less likely to roam, reducing the risk of them being involved in car accidents

- Neutering means males are less likely to display territorial behaviour such as spraying, while females will not call or wail.

- Neutered males are less likely to fight, reducing the risk of them getting injured or contracting serious diseases such as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus or Feline Leukaemia Virus.

Guidelines for eligibility for a neutering voucher include those in receipt of certain means-tested benefits, low household income, full-time students living away from home, state-only pension and pension credit.

The campaign covers pet cats and stray cats but not feral cats.

Telephone the Worthing branch on 01903 200332 for more details.

Charity founder thrilled to be named among 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex

Sussex schools spend day at the Amex with Brighton & Hove Albion, using football to help with literacy

Famous names and inspirational speakers sign up to work with young people in Worthing