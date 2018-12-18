Worthing charity Care For Veterans gets welcome boost of £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme

A Worthing-based charity has received a boost of £1,000 after being chosen as part of a regional housebuilder’s scheme.

Care for Veterans was chosen by Persimmon Homes Thames Valley to become one of its Community Champions, a scheme inviting groups and charities to bid for a donation of up to £1,000.

Care for Veterans received �1,000 from Persimmon Homes Thames Valley

The charity provides long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care. Rehabilitation includes physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy and social and recreational activities.

Christine Gillott, Care for Veterans’ fundraising officer, said: “Our current residents range in age from 33 to 100 years old and the majority have acquired brain injuries or a degenerative neurological condition. We are currently fundraising to buy two high specification air mattresses, vital equipment for our veterans of higher dependency.

“This is brilliant news, Persimmon Homes has made my day, thank you so much for choosing to support our veterans and helping us to buy this vital equipment. Our veterans benefit greatly from these mattresses that can be inflated to suit the size and shape of each individual and improve the quality of life of those who come to us with pressure damage.”

Care For Veterans was established in 1919 to care for those returning from World War One with life-changing disabilities.

Rachel Faulkner, sales director at Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We are delighted to support Care for Veterans which offers such an invaluable service to military veterans.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

