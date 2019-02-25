Worthing charity Care For Veterans seeks volunteers

Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans is on the lookout for people to support its work with disabled veterans by becoming volunteers.

The charity is seeking people of all ages, skills and backgrounds to get involved with helping out.

For 100 years, Care for Veterans has provided residential nursing care and rehabilitation to anyone who has served in the Armed Forces.

Dedicated volunteers help the charity in a variety of ways, including at fundraising events, gardening, spending time with resident veterans and admin work.

Sue Harris, fundraising officer who looks after the charity’s volunteers, said: “Volunteers give priceless support to our services; with their help we can reach and support more veterans.

“Whatever your background, you will find that volunteering for Care for Veterans is extremely rewarding, and knowing that you are helping to make a difference is a great feeling.”

Rachael McWilliam is a former RAF aerospace systems operator and has been volunteering at Care for Veterans for more than a year.

She said: “I feel Care for Veterans is such a fantastic charity to be part of, as our veterans deserve our support, and there are so many ways you can help out that can fit in easily with your life.

“I have a young daughter and I am amazed at how much I can volunteer while still being there for her. Care for Veterans has given me the life balance I needed since becoming a civilian.”

To find out more, phone 01903 218444 or visit www.careforveterans.org.uk

