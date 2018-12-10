Worthing Christmas tree festival to feature BBC Gospel Choir of the Year finalists

A Christmas tree festival will offer the opportunity to raise money for homeless people, who often struggle at this time of year.

Turning Tides is holding its Christmas tree festival at St Botolph’s Church in Heene, Worthing, on Saturday and Sunday, December 15 and 16.

Visitors will be able to enjoy craft stalls and carollers to raise money for the charity.

This is the new name for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects – Turning Tides

This year BBC Gospel Choir of the Year finalists, Worthing-based Spring Into Soul, will be performing for visitors.

Sophie Moore, community fundraiser, said: “The event sees local businesses and groups come together as a community to help fill the church with beautiful Christmas trees, it is a really lovely event and the money raised helps homeless men and women at what is a very difficult time of year.”

