Worthing church takes action for the environment as it celebrates the Season of Creation

The environment is top of the agenda at one Worthing church as members celebrate the Season of Creation.

The month-long Catholic campaign is an annual celebration of prayer and action to protect the environment. Pope Francis established September 1 as World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation, encouraging the Catholic community around the world to pray for the Earth.

Celebrating the Season of Creation at St Mary of the Angels Church in Worthing

The St Mary of the Angels Church Justice and Peace Group has arranged a number of events for this year’s Season of Creation.

Bryan Robinson said: “The season was suggested by Pope Francis and runs until October 4 to celebrate our common home, the Earth.

“Firstly, we will encourage parishioners to support the CAFOD campaign Our Common Home by signing a petition to the Prime Minister, asking that environmental commitments already made by the government be carried out.

“Secondly, there is a meeting of representatives from the seven parishes in the Worthing deanery asking ‘can we save our planet?’. Participants will be asked for practical solutions for environmental problems that can be taken forward in their daily lives.

“Thirdly, the parish will support national and international initiatives focused around the United Nations summit meeting on climate change in New York. The group hope that their actions will have a direct impact on local environmental problems, too.

“Plastics pollute our seas and beaches. The recent research by the British Lung Foundation and UK100 show air pollution in the area of our hospital to be unacceptable, with similar problems identified at Grove Lodge and Lyons Farm.

“As Pope Francis said in his address to international business leaders in July, ‘time is running out’. There is still time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change provided there is prompt and resolute action. Our whole community needs to take notice.”