Worthing Churches Homeless Projects development boosted by donation

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects has received a £4,000 donation towards the development of its new service in Lyndhurst Road from Allchurches Trust.

The Lyndhurst Road development is 37-bed short-stay accommodation unit for the homeless, with the property being gifted to Worthing Churches Homeless Projects for five years by Roffey Homes.

Roffey Homes undertook all set up work at cost, however the funds still needed to be found by the charity, which also needed to recruit a complete staff team and volunteers to offer round the clock support.

A spokesperson from Worthing Churches Homeless Projects said that an increasing number of people go to St Clare’s Community Hub looking for support and emergency accommodation.

The funding provided by Allchurches Trust, alongside the support and commitment from volunteers, businesses, Roffey Homes and Adur and Worthing Council has helped to establish a home for vulnerable people who were desperately in need of emergency housing.

Members of Worthing Islamic Society recently shared a meal with clients of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects in one of their short-term assessment hostels in Byron Road.

This is organised yearly during the Ramadan period, as well as collecting food donations for the charity to help support ending homelessness.

For more information about Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, visit www.wchp.org.uk

