Worthing citizen scientists join Great British Beach Clean

Worthing took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean as part of the new festival, A Wonderful Week In Worthing, celebrating all the town has to offer.

The Big Beach Clean on Saturday was organised by Dr Barbara Shaw alongside a heritage fair in Beach House Park.

Volunteers on Worthing seafront for the Great British Beach Clean, part of A Wonderful Week in Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992956a

The day included a guided strandline safari with Sussex Wildlife Trust, where living seas officer Sarah Ward led two walks along the beach to show people some of the natural marine life that can be found washed up on the shoreline.

The festival was sponsored by Simon Margaroli at the Ardington Hotel and organised in conjunction with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town centre manager Sharon Clarke.

Barbara said: “Our aim is to bring together a number of local groups and individuals, all promoting each other. Simon’s original idea was to have a long weekend but I expanded it to ten days.

“There was also a great display in the entrance of Worthing Library, showing why we do the beach clean, plus details of the local groups working together to make our shoreline and countryside a better, cleaner, more eco-friendly place.”

Volunteers helped clear litter from the beach and collected valuable data for the Marine Conservation Society, which uses it to influence policy changes at a national level.

The citizen scientists recorded all the litter they found to help build a picture of the most prolific litter types and tackle them at source.

Rebecca Pow, environment minister, said: “Litter blights out beaches and threatens our ocean life. Thanks in part to the efforts of countless volunteers across the UK each year, we can help to keep them clean and protect the wildlife that lives there. But we can’t just deal with the damage caused by litter and plastic pollution – we need to tackle this issue at source and we are taking action.”