Worthing Co-op shoppers raise thousands for Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Centre

Shoppers at three of The Co-op stores in Worthing helped to raise thousands of pounds for a sensory garden for people with learning disabilities.

The Fitzalan Howard Centre, in Pavilion Road, will benefit from the £7,614 raised over the past 11 months.

The centre was formerly part of Worthing Scope but the charity joined forces with Guild Care earlier this year. It hosts a range of activities to support adults from karaoke sessions, football in the park, to art and craft classes, as well as cookery and swimming lessons.

Danielle Abbiss, Fitzalan Howard Centre manager, said; “We are extremely grateful to the Co-op for this amazing donation, which will go towards developing a sensory outdoor garden for our service users.

“We cannot wait for it to be finished so we can make much better use of the space in the summer time.”

Funds were raised by taking one per cent of the money spent on own brand Co-op products bought by members in Worthing’s three stores in Rowlands Road, South Street, and Tarring Road.

Stuart Hunt, Rowlands Road, Co-op store manager, said: “It is fantastic that Co-op shoppers have helped such a worthy charity.

“We are thrilled to be able to give this money to a service that will benefit people with learning disabilities.”

-----

Shoreham Co-Op ranks among highest for community donations

Guild Care Christmas events include Breakfast with Santa, a Christmas fayre and its 85th anniversary raffle

Shoreham’s Wadurs pool to install accessible facilities after fundraising success

Lancing youth charity bids to provide meals for young people in need