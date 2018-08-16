Worthing College students react to their 'best-ever' A-level results

Worthing College students have reacted to their 'best-ever' A-level results today.

The college in Sanditon Way, Worthing, was filled with students celebrating achieving a 99 per cent pass rate in all A-level subjects, which the principal Paul Riley described as their 'best-ever'.

Ben Murray, 18, from High Salvington got an A* in business studies and two Bs in economics and geography and will be studying business management at the University of Surrey, with the desire to become a business analyst.

Will Hutcheon, 18, from Broadwater, Jack Roberts, 18, and Matt Reading, 18, both from Lockswood Avenue, Worthing

He said: "I'm not proud of my results; I'm proud of the work I put in for them, the stress and the sheer hours of work that went into revising. That is probably what I'm most proud of."

His teacher Nicky Rogerson said he 'worked above and beyond' to get his results, and her colleague Annelie Wickson said: "Ben is one of the loveliest students you could have. He worked so hard, and we are thrilled to bits for him."

Matt Reading, 18, from Lockswood Avenue, shared the results day with two of his best friends from St Andrew's High School: his neighbour Jack Roberts, 18, and Will Hutcheon, 18, from Broadwater .

He surpassed his own expectations, getting A*s in chemistry and maths and an A in further maths, fulfilling his ambition to study chemical engineering at the University of Bath.

George Sherman, 18, from West Worthing, and James Moore, 18, from Durrington

Jack achieved an A in P.E. and two Bs in English language and literature and media studies, and will be spending a gap year at the Ashington Church in Pulborough before deciding whether to take up a youth ministry position in London or going to university. His advice for students considering non-traditional education paths was to 'stay yourself'. He said: "Chat to your friends about it; they will always support you if they are really your friends. And get advice from staff at college, they are supportive outside of lessons."

Will got As in sociology and politics and a B in history, and will be saving up money as a duty manager at the Co-op in Angmering before pursuing his dream of teaching history.

The trio found out their results when they checked online on the drive over to the college. Will said: "We were all screaming and shouting on the way here when we found out."

Paul Amoo, chairman of governors at the college, said he was 'extremely, extremely proud of the students and staff at Worthing College'.

Emily Coles, 19, from Findon Valley, got A*s in maths and statistics, an A in chemistry and a B in further maths, and will be studying archaeology at the University of Southampton. She continued her successful academic track record, having previously attained eight A*s and four As in her GCSEs. She recommended Worthing College as a 'lovely place' to study at.

In his first year of college, James Moore from Durrington got an E in geography and a U in statistics.

But after a lot of hard work, the 18-year-old achieved a distinction star in his Cambridge Technicals, the equivalent of two A-levels, a C in geography and a C in his LIBF diploma in financial studies, allowing him to study marketing at the University of Hertfordshire.

He said: "In my first year, I didn't do as well as I should have, so it is a good option to take if you aren't 100 per cent great at exams or coursework."