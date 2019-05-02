Worthing Community Chest’s recycling pop-ups prove popular

Worthing Community Chest’s recycling pop-up events have been proving popular with residents.

All the funds raised will be paid out in grants to community groups and good causes in the town.

Worthing Paul Baker, deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe and councillor Jim Deen at Worthing Town Hall with Worthing Community Chest trustee Malcolm Brett, surrounded by donated items

The next pop-up events will be at Colonnade House, Warwick Street, Worthing, on Friday, May 10, from midday to 2pm, and Saturday, May 11, from 11am to 3pm; then at Goring United Reformed Church, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to midday.

Here is what you can bring along to be recycled: clothing, textiles, shoes, laptops, tablets, ipads, mobile phones, mp3 players, ipods, games consoles and games, satnavs, cameras, video cameras, watches, costume jewellery, banknotes and coins of any age or currency, printer ink cartridges and stamps.