Worthing Dome to host film on helping teenagers battle screen addictions

A Worthing mum is searching for ways to tackle teenage addiction to mobile devices with a documentary screening at Worthing Dome.

Vivien Makovik has arranged for the documentary Screenagers to be shown at the iconic seafront cinema tomorrow (February 26) at 6pm.

Screenagers focuses on an American mother’s attempt to control her daughter’s mobile phone use and explores the challenges parents face in balancing their children’s freedom to use devices with mitigating the dangers that can come from over-reliance on screens.

Vivien, who has three teenagers of her own, said the film does not provide a ready-made solution but shines a light on difficulties families can face.

“It doesn’t give answers,” she said. “But it does help families to start a conversation. There’s no real book on how to bring kids up – we all need guidance, especially as we didn’t have this growing up.”

The film is being screened for no profit – Vivien is aiming to recoup her costs and give the rest to supporting community causes.

She also reserved special praise for Ant, owner of Coast Café in Beach Parade, who helped support the project.

Tickets can be booked online at www.domecinema.co.uk or at the box office.