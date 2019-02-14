Worthing dry cleaner bids farewell to mannequin model

If you paid a visit to Quality Kwik dry cleaners, next to Tesco Extra in Durrington, you'd have been greeted by a pair of leggy models.

But the business owner has decided to part ways with one half of the duo after many years of service to make way for a display of wooden flowers at the store.

Jeff Connor with Sonia the mannequin at Quality Kwik Dry Cleaners in Durrington. Picture: Derek Martin

Jeff Connor, 68, advertised Serena the mannequin recently on a Worthing buying and selling Facebook page. The humorous post said: "If you want to start a relationship with her, you can have her with my blessing for £25. Farewell my love."

Having set up the business 30 years ago, Jeff recruited the raven-haired mannequin and her blonde companion from Russia via eBay to display some of the types of clothes they clean, including wedding dresses and party frocks.

They had proven a real talking point, he said: "It is surprising what jokes you can have with mannequins. One customer asked if they were my girlfriends. I said 'yes, they are great girlfriends: they never have a headache, they never ask for money, but they are a bit boring in bed!"

The initial reaction of some customers was one of shock, however: "Some people walk through the door and think they are customers.

"There is something about dark hair and a dress that make them a bit frightened."

The advert got a few nibbles, and she will now 'continue her journey as a Hallowe'en model' after being sold for the asking price, Jeff said.

Serena will remain at the dry cleaners after the layout is reorganised, Jeff said.