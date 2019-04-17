Worthing Easter craft fair raises thousands for St Barnabas House

Success at an Easter craft fair has led to thousands being raised for St Barnabas House hospice.

The Fairy Tale Fair hosted an event at The Charmandean Centre in Forest Road, Worthing, to help raise funds for the Worthing-based hospice.

Fairy Tale Fair raised thousands for St Barnabas House. Picture courtesy of Fred Bell

Opened by Hazel Thorpe, Worthing’s deputy mayor, the fair featured 70 talented makers’ stalls, café and live entertainment including a mad hatter on stilts, The Sussex Ghostbusters, Magic Martin and a visit from the Easter bunny.

It was organised in conjunction with The Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas Group, and the total raised has been announced as £2,088.50.

Claire Montgomery, organiser, said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped make this fair possible including our sponsors Rabbit Skips, Affordable Flooring and Manos Foot Clinic.

“This takes the total raised for St Barnabas through our fairs to £19,220.50 which we know will go to such a good cause.”

The group will be returning to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday, December 1, for its Christmas fair in aid of St Barnabas.

