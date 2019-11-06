Worthing estate agents raises more than £9,000 for mental health charity

Worthing estate agents Jacobs Steel celebrated its 35th birthday with a black-tie ball, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The sold-out event at The Dome in Worthing, featuring a three-course dinner, auction, raffle and live band, raised £9,292 for Costal West Sussex Mind.

Pat Barton, managing director of Jacobs Steel, said: “We have been serving the south coast for 35 years and wanted to celebrate this milestone in a spectacular fashion.

“After consulting our staff, we decided to host an event that benefited a local charity. Most people know someone who has experienced mental health issues, so Coastal West Sussex Mind was the obvious charity to support.”

Auction lots included concert tickets for various acts at The O2, a signed Brighton & Hove Albion football shirt, spa break and a cooking class with MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt.

All products and services were donated by local businesses.

Matt Jacobs, managing director of Jacobs Steel, said: “We were hoping to raise £5,000, so almost doubling that amount was an amazing feat. Thank you to everyone that attended, donated to and supported this great cause.”