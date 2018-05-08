Worthing event to launch council's crowdfunding platform

West Sussex County Council's new crowdfunding initiative for community projects will be launched at a special event tomorrow (Wednesday, May 9).

Crowdfunding is a new way of funding community projects that have launched in West Sussex. Known as West Sussex Crowd, the county council's platform will enable groups to raise funds and gather support.

A launch event for Worthing and Adur will take place between 5.30pm and 7pm at St Paul's, in Chapel Road, Worthing.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: "This is set to be an absolutely fantastic event and is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in becoming part of the West Sussex Crowd to fund out more."

Visit www.westsussexcrowd.org.uk for more information.

Email communities@westsussex.gov.uk to discuss queries or project ideas.

To book a ticket for tomorrow's event, www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/introducing-west-sussex-crowd-launch-event-tickets-44854836022