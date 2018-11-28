Worthing family go Christmas mad with spectacular festive illuminations

As residents across Worthing make their way into the loft to dust off their Christmas decorations, one household has gone a step further once again.

Debbie and Mark Scott, of Windermere Crescent, have been turning their front garden into a monument to the festive spirit for over a decade and this year is no different.

The Scotts (centre) with town dignitaries and members of SECAmb. Credit: John Young

From humble beginnings of a few fairy lights and some sparkly reindeer in 2004, the Scott’s front lawn is now a Christmas bonanza of illuminated trees, thousands of lights, figurines and more.

The house has become such an attraction the couple use it to raise money for good causes and this year they are supporting South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“We’re raising money for South East Coast Ambulance Service in memory of Mark’s Dad, Bill, who sadly passed away in January of this year,” said Debbie.

“He was taken to hospital and admitted after dialling 999 on numerous occasions over the last three years and the crews were really caring and attentive each time.

“Each year we add to the display out of our own pockets and, in addition to the new lights, we need to buy spray paint, cable ties, brackets, fixings, boxes and black bags to keep the plugs from the elements, plus more.”

The aim this year is to beat the last total of £1,897 for the dementia services at Guild Care, in memory of Mark’s mother, Win, who passed away from a dementia-related illness in 2013.

The couple’s description of the event on their JustGiving page said that as of November 14, they had spent more than 60 hours getting the decorations from the loft, making new stands and buying all of the bits that make the display fit together.

Debbie said every donation is given to charity, with her and her husband footing the electricity bill.

She said they had asked their supplier for a discount, but were told ‘no’.

Each year’s illuminations are different, with additions made to represent the charity being supported.

This year’s switch-on took place on Saturday, with food, drinks and a party, with optional fancy dress.

Worthing mayor Paul Baker attended, as did town crier Bob Smytherman, who has been leading the countdown since 2014.

Donate to the cause here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/secamb

