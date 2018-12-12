Worthing fashion show provides boost to Guild Care services

Charity supporters stepped out in style to raise more than £400 for Guild Care at the Warwick Street charity shop’s first fashion show.

Attended by guests including the mayor and mayoress of Worthing, Paul and Sandra Baker, the debut show featured a variety of models strutting their stuff on the runway in a selection of donated designer clothes, featuring labels from Harrods to Ted Baker.

Deputy shop manager Fie Cooper with the mayor and mayoress of Worthing, Paul and Sandra Baker

Guests were able to purchase the clothes they had seen on the runway, as well as raffle tickets, which helped raise £415 in total.

Fie Cooper, deputy manager of the shop, said: “It took a lot of hard work to make this happen. We had the support from our other charity shops which provided items.

“Our lovely models and staff who made the shop run whilst the work in the back went on for the show and everyone on the night who helped, made this event such a success. There was a fantastic atmosphere and it was lovely to see the mayor of Worthing on the catwalk.”

Fie and her team are already planning a bigger and better summer fashion show for June. For more information on Guild Care shops, visit www.guildcare.org

