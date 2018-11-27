Worthing festive craft fair returns in support of St Barnabas House hospice

A popular festive craft fair is returning to the Charmandean Centre in Worthing and aims to raise thousands of pounds for St Barnabas House hospice.

So This Is Christmas will feature 70 stalls, a raffle, face painting, cakes and treats for visitors to enjoy on Sunday.

The fair runs from 10.30am to 4pm at the Forest Road centre. It will be opened by Arundel town crier Angela Standing and Worthing mayor Paul Baker.

There will also be appearances from The Sussex Ghostbusters, Rock Choir West Sussex and, of course, Santa.

Organisers The Fairy Tale Fair and the Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas aim to beat last year’s fundraising total of £3,000.

Parking is free and entry is a suggested donation of 50p per person. The venue is wheelchair and buggy accessible.

