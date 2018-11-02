Worthing fireworks display raises £4,000 for Chatsmore Catholic High School

The first-ever fireworks event at Chatsmore Catholic High School was held last night, raising thousands of pounds for students.

The event at the school, in Goring Street, Goring, was organised by the Friends of Chatsmore group with the help of school staff.

A spokeswoman for the school thanked the organisers and everyone who supported the ‘amazing’ event, and added: “It was a real community event, with huge support from students and their families.

“Apart from the fireworks display there was food, refreshments, children’s rides and music on offer.

“It was an amazing evening in which we have raised over £4,000 for our students. We’re blessed to haev an incredible Friends of Chatsmore and staff and parents who always go the extra mile for our students.”

Read More: Bonfire night first aid advice from the British Red Cross // Worthing town crier victim of identity scam // No trains from Sussex to London Victoria over Christmas period // Worthing fireworks to light up the sky in ‘epic’ display