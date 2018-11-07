Worthing fireworks: teenage boy arrested after man taken to hospital

A teenager was arrested at the Worthing fireworks display.

Sussex Police said a fight was reported to police between two people on Shelley Road in Worthing on Monday, November 5, at 8pm.

Worthing fireworks. Picture: Kate Shemilt

A spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but was released without injuries.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of ABH but was released without charge.”

There was another call about a fight in the area at about 9pm but there was nothing to investigate, police said.

Around 22,000 people attended the seafront event. Other than this incident the evening went to plan, as the video shows.