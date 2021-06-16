Worthing gallery space remains closed after van goes into building

The scene in Worthing on Saturday night. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils/ Twitter

The vehicle went into Colonnade House in Warwick Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, causing 'quite substantial' damage.

Adur and Worthing Council said: "The gallery space at Colonnade House, Worthing, will be closed until further notice after a van crashed into the building.

"The windows have been boarded up and teams are now working hard to clean up and make repairs so the galleries can reopen as soon as possible."

A Shoreham-based artist expressed her sadness after her exhibition at the gallery had to be cut short due to the incident.