Worthing gets rain for the first time in weeks

After weeks of sunshine, the rain has finally reached Worthing.

This week, temperatures have reached above 30 degrees, with shops in the town running out of fans. Click here to find out which shops still have them in stock.

But a new weather front has brought with it thunderstorms and rain, which hit Worthing this afternoon.

Some may welcome this respite from the heat – but others could mourn the disappearance of the sun. Vote in our poll to see which group comes out on top in Worthing.

Although this weekend is expected to be wet, never fear, because it seems the hot weather is set to return. Click here to find out more.