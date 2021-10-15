Worthing gym evacuated following chemical ‘reaction’

Staff at David Lloyd in Romany Road evacuated the building after reports of a chemical spill in a room at the fitness centre.

Fire crews were then called to the incident at 12.33pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a chemical spill at David Lloyd, Worthing at 12:33pm.

Fire crews at the scene today. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Fire engines from Worthing and Shoreham attended, along with a breathing apparatus support unit.

“Staff at the gym had already evacuated the building, and on arrival firefighters used breathing apparatus and gas monitors to investigate the premise.

“Upon investigation crews found that there had been a small chemical reaction in the plant room. They were able to make the scene safe and the incident was then handed over to the site manager.

“Crews left the scene at 1.49pm.”

A David Lloyd spokeswoman added: “The health and safety of our members and team is our number one priority.

“At lunchtime yesterday (Friday 15 October) our Club in Worthing was closed for an hour as a precautionary measure after a team member had a concern with the appearance of one of the tanks in the plant room.

“The fire brigade performed checks on the tank and confirmed there was no chemical leak or spill of any type and that the Club was safe to reopen.