Worthing High School celebrates opening of new dance studio and fitness suite

Author Chris Bradford, who was visiting the South Farm Road school to talk about his young samurai novels, used his sword to open the new facilities - which headteacher Pan Panayiotou described as 'a very modern, 21st century, state-of-the-art resource'. View our photo gallery from the opening of the facilities here.

Students at the new studio JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo

Author Chris Bradford spoke to students about his young samurai series of books JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo

The new studio has a wooden spring floor JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo

Students perform a dance routine at the new studio JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more