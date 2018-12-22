Worthing High School hosts three-course dinner for older people who may be spending Christmas alone

A Worthing school treated older people from the area to a three-course dinner before entertaining them at the annual Christmas concert.

Worthing High School hosted the Christmas meal for 60 people who might be spending Christmas alone this year.

Worthing High School hosted a three-course dinner for older residents

The dinner was organised after the school received £500 from housebuilder CALA Homes earlier this year, as part of its 2018 Community Bursary scheme.

Karen Hayler, business manager at Worthing High School, said: “We were really pleased to have received this funding as part of CALA Homes’ 2018 Community Bursary scheme, which has enabled us to host this dinner. By providing 60 local elderly people with a lovely, warm meal, we hope we were able to spread some joy to them at this festive time of year and help them feel a little less isolated.

“The event certainly raised the spirits of our guests, as well as helping our students to appreciate the gift of being able to spend time with their families at Christmas, when others may not be in such a privileged position. We hope the success of this project will enable us to carry it on, year-on-year.”

Students also donated gifts to make every guest a hamper to take home and after the meal they all joined the annual Christmas Carol Concert which was followed by mulled punch and mince pies.

Worthing High School hosted a three-course dinner for older residents

The Community Bursary scheme meant charities, organisations and groups across the county could apply for funding towards a project that would benefit their community.

Richard Walbourn, managing director of CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “When we launched the Community Bursary scheme, we did not expect to receive so many amazing applications from such incredible causes and it made selecting the successful groups extremely difficult.

“We chose Worthing High School to receive a £500 donation due to the care and compassion they show for not only the elderly, but their wider community, and we are delighted to be able to work with them on this project.”

-----

Worthing High School hosted a three-course dinner for older residents

Durrington High School in Worthing celebrates student achievements at two awards ceremonies

Worthing homeless charity Turning Tides received ‘incredible’ amount of donations during harvest

Sussex dog rescue charity urges people not to buy a puppy for Christmas